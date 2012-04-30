The rates for short-term corporate funds are returning to levels before the RBI cut the repo rate, offsetting the impact of the 50 basis cut earlier this month and failing to provide much relief for companies that need to borrow. The easing has failed to have much of an impact given investors expect the RBI to hold off on further rate cuts. Tight liquidity conditions and the government's heavy borrowing plans are also helping keep corporate borrowing costs elevated. Infrastructure Development Finance Co raised 13- and 14- month funds at 9.95 percent on April 25th, similar to the rates it paid for funds in March. "Except for a few cases where the credit is high and the issuer is rare, corporates will find it difficult to get cheap borrowing," said Shameek Ray, Head of Debt Capital Markets at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. The yield on the 1-year corporate bond closed at 9.72 percent on Friday, at similar levels as April 12, after falling to as low as 9.56 percent after the rate cut. Long tenure corporate bond yields, have remained largely stable.