The rates for short-term corporate funds are returning to levels
before the RBI cut the repo rate, offsetting the impact of the
50 basis cut earlier this month and failing to provide much
relief for companies that need to borrow.
The easing has failed to have much of an impact given
investors expect the RBI to hold off on further rate cuts.
Tight liquidity conditions and the government's heavy
borrowing plans are also helping keep corporate borrowing costs
elevated.
Infrastructure Development Finance Co raised 13-
and 14- month funds at 9.95 percent on April 25th, similar to
the rates it paid for funds in March.
"Except for a few cases where the credit is high and the
issuer is rare, corporates will find it difficult to get cheap
borrowing," said Shameek Ray, Head of Debt Capital Markets at
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.
The yield on the 1-year corporate bond closed at
9.72 percent on Friday, at similar levels as April 12, after
falling to as low as 9.56 percent after the rate cut.
Long tenure corporate bond yields, have remained largely
stable.