At a time when the government needs all the help it can get to sell a hefty amount of bonds, foreign investors may be saying 'no'. India's sale of unutilised debt limits for foreign investors drew a poor response, as the large government borrowing plans, the absence of reforms, a slowing economy, and a weakening rupee hurt sentiment. "The worries on higher fiscal deficit and likely pause in rate cuts by the RBI for the next couple of meetings will see FII interest waning in bonds in the short term," said Kumar Rachapudi, fixed-income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore. Recent data on foreign investment in Indian debt also bears this out. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of 6.41 billion rupees of Indian debt this month as of April 20, according to SEBI data, though they remain net buyers of 187.57 billion rupees so far in the calendar year. Arvind Konar, head of fixed income at Almondz Global Securities Ltd. said that the huge current account and fiscal deficit along with an unfavourable currency outlook is curbing FII demand in government securities. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)