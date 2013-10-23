A man stands guard at the Ratnagiri Gas and Power in Guhagar Village, about 600 km from [Mumbai] in this April 11, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS) gain 3.9 percent after the Economic Times reported the oil ministry has decided to exempt the company from having to compensate state fuel retailers for selling diesel, kerosene and cooking gas below market rates, citing unnamed ministry officials.

The oil ministry has reasoned that because GAIL, as a gas producer, does not make windfall profits when international crude oil and gas prices soar, it should not be held liable for subsidies, the newspaper reported.

A GAIL spokesman declined to comment.

Oil ministry officials also did not comment on the media report.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)