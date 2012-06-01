(Repeats to widen distribution)
MUMBAI, June 1 From "gasping elephant" to
"stagflation", analysts have panned India's quarterly growth of
5.3 percent with some ominous language.
India's growth in January-March was its weakest in nearly a
decade, and sparked a new round of economic downgrades from
investment banks, with Morgan Stanley cutting India's forecasts
for the second time in as many weeks.
Some analysts also say they now expect a rate cut as early
as on June 18, the next Reserve Bank of India meeting.
It will still be a close call though, given the central bank
has expressed concerns about continued inflationary pressures
and has previously shown reluctance to ease until later in the
year.
"There is rising hope for quick monetary policy action
supporting the growth outlook, but we believe the current
stagflation-type environment will make quick effective reduction
of cost capital difficult," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a
report.
The U.S. investment bank cut its 2012 economic growth
estimates to 5.7 percent from 6.3 percent, after already
downgrading its forecasts about two weeks ago from an initial
estimate of 6.9 percent growth.
Though Morgan Stanley does not expect a rate cut in June,
others say the chances are growing more likely.
Standard Chartered Bank cut its fiscal 2013 GDP forecast to
6.2 pct from 7.1 pct, adding a 25 basis point rate cut in June
was "now more likely than before."
The bank added that the slowdown in investment demand has
spilled over to India's consumption demand, the driving force
behind the growth story.
Meanwhile, CLSA said it "will probably" lower its already
below consensus GDP forecast of 6.3 pct to around 6 pct.
This all but guarantees another few weeks of volatile
domestic markets, especially at a time of intensifying worries
about the euro zone, signs of a slowing Chinese growth, and
continued doubts about the health of the U.S. economy.
The RBI meeting is also scheduled for the Monday after the
new elections in Greece on June 17.
In a report titled "gasping elephant," HSBC warned of the
challenges ahead, though it did not cut India's forecasts.
"The poor growth number has increased chances of another
rate cut, but elevated and sticky inflation limits the scope for
aggressive rate cuts and suggest a need for continued caution,"
HSBC said.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)