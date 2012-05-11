UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Larsen & Toubro falls 1.6 percent after a sub-index of the industrial output data on Friday showed capital goods output dropped 21.3 percent in March. * Other capital goods stocks are also losing ground, with construction firm Punj Lloyd down 2.8 percent and Suzlon Energy down 3.3 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close