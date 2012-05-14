* Banking shares fall after higher-than-expected inflation data dents hopes for a rate cut. * The NSE's bank index falls 1.6 percent; ICICI Bank losing 0.9 percent, HDFC Bank down 1.6 percent, and Axis Bank down 1.6 percent down. * Also hitting sentiment was Moody's downgrade of the financial strength ratings (BFSR) of the above three banks. * However traders say banks could be supported by expectations the RBI will inject liquidity via open market operations or a cut in the cash reserve ratio. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)