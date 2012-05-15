* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange is down 0.66 percent; MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.93 percent. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net buyers for third day in row of Indian stocks, worth 3.55 billion rupees on Monday. * USD/INR is likely to breach above 54 in opening trade and move towards record high of 54.30 hit in mid-December, traders said, adding they will closely watch how strongly RBI defends the rupee. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)