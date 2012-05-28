* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.16 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan was up 0.5 percent. * Traders will look at earnings of Coal India, Oil India, and the rupee's movement for clues. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of Indian stocks worth 6.24 billion rupees on Friday, while India's benchmark index rose 0.4 percent for the week, snapping four consecutive weeks of losses. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)