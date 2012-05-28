BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.16 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan was up 0.5 percent. * Traders will look at earnings of Coal India, Oil India, and the rupee's movement for clues. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of Indian stocks worth 6.24 billion rupees on Friday, while India's benchmark index rose 0.4 percent for the week, snapping four consecutive weeks of losses. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week