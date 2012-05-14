(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text) * India's benchmark index gains 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is also up 0.2 percent, as traders bet lower inflation data, due later in the day, sets up the prospect of monetary easing. * Banks and autos lead gains: ICICI Bank up 1.3 percent and Bajaj Auto shares were up 1.6 percent. * Larsen & Toubro shares gain 1.1 percent ahead of Jan-March earnings. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were net buyers of Indian equities for a second day in a row as of Friday, for a total of 5 billion rupees, reversing three days of selling. * India's inflation rate seen easing to 6.70 percent in April versus a year ago. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)