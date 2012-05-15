* India's benchmark index flat as global risk aversion is being offset by a rebound in the rupee after RBI intervention. * Larsen & Toubro up 4 percent after it sets a robust order and revenue guidance for fiscal 2013. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net buyers on Monday of 3.55 billion rupees ($65.93 million) in Indian equities, marking a third consecutive session of net purchases for a provisional total of 8.8 billion rupees during the period. ($1 = 53.8450 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)