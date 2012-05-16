* India's benchmark index drops 1.6 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 1.6 percent amid a downturn in global markets and as the rupee hit a new 5-month low. * MSCI's Asia-Pacific index ex-Japan down 2.7 percent. * MSCI's additions Cairn India, Bank of Baroda and Godrej Consumer Products are up sharply despite weak markets. * Suzlon Energy down 2.3 percent after getting dropped from MSCI indexes; Housing Development Finance Corp shares down 3.5 percent after its weighting gets reduced by MSCI. * Tata Motors down 5 percent after reporting on Tuesday flat global vehicle sales for April. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)