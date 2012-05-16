* India's benchmark index drops 1.6 percent, while the
50-share NSE index is down 1.6 percent amid a downturn
in global markets and as the rupee hit a new 5-month low.
* MSCI's Asia-Pacific index ex-Japan down 2.7
percent.
* MSCI's additions Cairn India, Bank of Baroda
and Godrej Consumer Products are up sharply
despite weak markets.
* Suzlon Energy down 2.3 percent after getting dropped
from MSCI indexes; Housing Development Finance Corp
shares down 3.5 percent after its weighting gets reduced by
MSCI.
* Tata Motors down 5 percent after reporting on
Tuesday flat global vehicle sales for April.
