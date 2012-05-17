* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.91 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is also up 0.95 percent, tracking higher Asian shares and a recovery in the rupee from a record low. * India's BSE index closed on Wednesday at its lowest since January 12. * Foreign investors will be key for the markets' outlook, analyst say. On Wednesday they sold net 5.47 billion rupees ($100.39 million), according to provisional exchange data. For the month they are net buyers worth 8.56 billion rupees. * Cigarette maker ITC gains 3 percent, while lenders also higher, with HDFC Bank up 1.5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)