* India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.12 percent, earlier hitting its lowest intraday since Jan. 9, while the 50-share NSE index is down 1.2 percent, as Asian shares tumble, Indian rupee hits new record low against the dollar. * Automobile, lenders and techs shares lead decliners: Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors down 1-2 percent each. * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falls 2.4 percent, hits four-month low. * The rupee was last trading at 54.70/71, breaching its previous all-time low of 54.60 hit on Thursday. It weakened as much as 54.77 in early trade. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)