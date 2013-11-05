India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) sinks 3.3 percent, falling below its 200-day moving average for the first time in two months.
Traders cite valuation concerns given ITC is trading at about 30 times of estimated fiscal 2014 earnings, while the BSE Sensex is trading at about 15.5 times, as per Thomson Reuters data.
Shares in the company have been falling for three straight weeks and is down 13 percent since hitting a record high of 380 rupees in late July.
ITC posted on October 25 sales volume growth in the July-September quarter that disappointed investors, sparking downgrades from brokerages including Morgan Stanley.
Other FMCG shares such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) were trading down 1.2 percent while United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS) falls 2.4 percent.
The Sensex is trading down 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks came off session lows late Monday morning as investors picked up beaten-down stocks after Wall Street tumbled following the withdrawal of President Donald Trump's healthcare reform bill.