* Nomura downgrades Larsen & Toubro to 'reduce' from 'buy', nearly halves target price to 992 rupees from 1,691 rupees. *L&T management's guidance for 15-20 percent order intake in FY13 seems an "extremely challenging task", said note. *No respite likely from declines in order inflow in the medium term on corporate capex downswing and policy paralysis, it added. * Nomura said worsening macro conditions, disappointment on order inflow guidance and margin squeeze will be key triggers for stock's de-rating. * L&T shares were last down 1.5 percent at 1,188.20 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)