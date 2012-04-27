India's liquidity conditions remain severely constrained, but month-end government spending and hefty debt redemptions could help ease the deficit by next week -- provided, that is, the central bank does not intervene in currency markets. Repo borrowings from the central bank have surpassed the 1 trillion mark for four consecutive sessions -- well above central bank comfort levels. A slower-than-expected pace of government spending and s uspected periods of sporadic intervention in the foreign exchange market by the Reserve Bank of India are keeping cash deficit sharply elevated in the banking system. That could change by next week, with traders estimating injections of 300 billion rupees in federal spending tied to the month-end period, and another 330 billion rupees in government bond redemptions. The swing factor could be more meaningful central bank intervention, however, since the sharp falls in the rupee are leading to questions about whether the Reserve Bank of India may aggressively step in to defend the currency. For now, traders don't think that will be the case, since any dollar sales would constrain liquidity and offset any impact from government spending and redemptions. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)