* Shares in India's Maruti Suzuki fall 2.8 percent after Suzuki Motor Corp, which owns a 54.2 percent stake in the local unit, posted a lower-than-expected Q4 operating profit and gave muted guidance. * Traders also cite concerns about the competitiveness of Maruti Suzuki's petrol models after main rival Hyundai Motor Co began offering discounts and other benefits on its I-10 and Santro models in India. * A spokesperson for Hyundai Motor India Limited, the South Korean company's Indian unit, confirmed the discount offers on some of its petrol cars. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)