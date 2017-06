A worker unloads an A-Star car from a container at a Maruti Suzuki stockyard on the outskirts of Jammu 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) fall 2.8 percent after Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T), which owns a 54.2 percent stake in the local unit, posted a lower-than-expected Q4 operating profit and gave muted guidance.

Traders also cite concerns about the competitiveness of Maruti Suzuki's petrol models after main rival Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) began offering discounts and other benefits on its I-10 and Santro models in India.

A spokesperson for Hyundai Motor India Limited, the South Korean company's Indian unit, confirmed the discount offers on some of its petrol cars.