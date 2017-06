A man uses an electronic machine to check a rupee note at a money exchange shop in Siliguri February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Barclays Capital said current spreads between India's call fixing and repo rate reflects market pricing for a 25 basis points cut in July, followed by one in October.

This spread is unlikely to ease anytime soon, given the country's liquidity tightness, as well as the weakening rupee.

However, some chance exists of an improvement in banking system liquidity due to month-end government spending, Barclays says.

