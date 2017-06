* India's OIS rates remain range-bound given liquidity conditions are still tight. * The 1-year swap rate was down 1 bps at 7.94 percent from Monday's close, while the 5-year rate was down 1 basis points to 7.57 percent. * Continued tight liquidity and low expectations for any aggressive rate cuts will keep the near-end elevated and the inverted spread between 1-year and 5-year OIS in range, traders said. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)