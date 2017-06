A sharp fall in rates for commercial paper is leading to increased sales from Indian financial institutions and corporates looking to raise short-term funding more cheaply than those available from banks. Rates on three month commercial paper were at 9.93 percent on Tuesday compared with 11.26 percent at the end of March, reflecting the central bank's aggressive rate cut this month. It eased to as much as 9.79 percent after that cut. By contrast, only a handful of banks have so far cut their base rate for loans, mainly to a range of 10.25-10.75 percent. "Commercial papers are offering attractive rates, providing cheaper access to funds for corporates post-rate cut as against bank borrowing," said Ajay Manglunia, senior vice-president of Edelweiss Securities. Non-banking financial companies, financial institutions and oil firms have been the key issuers, according to traders. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)