* India swap rates rise in line with local bond yields: 1-year swap rate is up 1 bps at 7.97 percent from Tuesday's close, while the 5-year rate is up 2 bps to 7.62 percent. * Liquidity remains tight, with Reserve Bank of India saying on Wednesday repo borrowings rose to 1.18 trillion rupees from 1.1 trillion rupees on Tuesday, well above the central bank's comfort zones. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)