* India's 5-year swap rate is up 8 bps to 7.68 percent after hitting as high as 7.71 percent, the highest since July 27, 2011 after the S&P rating outlook cut sends bond yields higher. * Meanwhile, 1-year swap rate is up 4 bps at three-week highs of 8 percent from Tuesday's close. * Liquidity remains tight, with Reserve Bank of India saying on Wednesday repo borrowings rose to 1.18 trillion rupees from 1.1 trillion rupees on Tuesday, well above the central bank's comfort zones. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)