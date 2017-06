* Barclays Capital says current spreads between India's call fixing and repo rate reflects market pricing for a 25 basis points cut in July, followed by one in October. * This spread is unlikely to ease anytime soon, given the country's liquidity tightness, as well as the weakening rupee. * However, some chance exists of an improvement in banking system liquidity due to month-end government spending, Barclays says. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)