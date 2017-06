* India's 1-year OIS rate is down 1 bps at 7.96 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate is at 7.61 percent, down 3 bps on the day. * Traders expect rates to remain range-bound, with the 1-yr likely to trade between 7.98 pct-8.03 pct as liquidity remains tight. * Repo borrowings have stayed above 1 trillion rupees over the previous three days -- well above RBI's comfort levels. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)