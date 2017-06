* India's OIS rates mixed with 1-year up 2 basis points at 8.03 percent and benchmark 5-year down 2 basis points at 7.60 percent. * RBI suspected of bond purchases in secondary markets, though that is being offset by continued liquidity tightness, dealers say. * Liquidity may improve soon, however, given scheduled inflow of 330 billion on Thursday due to redemption of 7.40 pct 2012 bonds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)