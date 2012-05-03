May 3 * India's OIS rates mixed with 1-year unchanged at 8.02 percent and benchmark 5-year down 3 basis points at 7.55 percent. * One-year OIS unlikely to fall below 8 percent, as liquidity remains tight despite scheduled inflow of 330 billion rupees ($6.2 billion) due to redemptions of 7.40 pct 2012 bonds. * Long-end OIS ease, tracking bond yields, but not much downside expected given heavy schedule of government debt sales. *Barclays Capital says remains biased to receive front-end despite recent chatter of RBI's forex intervention as it expects liquidity to stabilize and says lower rate cuts will get priced into markets. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com / neha.dasgupta.reuters.com@reuters.net)