May 3 * India's OIS rates mixed with 1-year
unchanged at 8.02 percent and benchmark 5-year
down 3 basis points at 7.55 percent.
* One-year OIS unlikely to fall below 8 percent, as liquidity
remains tight despite scheduled inflow of 330 billion rupees
($6.2 billion) due to redemptions of 7.40 pct 2012 bonds.
* Long-end OIS ease, tracking bond yields, but not much downside
expected given heavy schedule of government debt sales.
*Barclays Capital says remains biased to receive front-end
despite recent chatter of RBI's forex intervention as it expects
liquidity to stabilize and says lower rate cuts will get priced
into markets.
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com /
neha.dasgupta.reuters.com@reuters.net)