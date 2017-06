* India's 1-year OIS rate down 5 bps at 8.01 pct, while the 5-year rate down 6 basis points at 7.54 percent. * Global risk aversion triggers receiving in swaps after outcome of elections in Greece and France and downbeat U.S. employment. * Sharp fall in global crude prices also seen easing inflationary pressures, traders say. * Liquidity conditions show improvement, with repo borrowings down sharply, but suspected RBI's currency intervention continues to weigh on near-end OIS. (archana.narayana@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)