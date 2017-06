(Repeats to fix formatting with no changes to text) * RBI is looking closely at volatility, not ratings for any intervention decisions, reiterates Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty. * "Our currency intervention depends on the volatility in the market, and not based on ratings. Because of ratings there is volatility and if there is need for intervention, RBI will intervene," he tells reporters in Hyderabad. * "India's financial system is strong, that is our internal assessment, but the financial stability report of RBI comes in June. You'll see what is the position," he adds. (Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)