* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange is down 1.32 percent; MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 1.99 percent. * Global risk aversion key as markets slump after Greece says will hold new elections. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of Indian stocks, worth 1.84 billion rupees on Tuesday. * Traders will be eyeing USD/ INR moves and possible central bank intervention. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)