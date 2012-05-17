* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange gains 0.53 percent; MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.37 percent. * Asian shares steadied from previous day's sell-off, but fear continues amid deepening turmoil in Greece. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of worth 5.47 billion Indian rupees ($100.39 million) in Indian stocks on Wednesday. * Traders will be eyeing USD/ INR moves, a day after the rupee hit new record low of 54.52 on Wednesday. ($1 = 54.4875 Indian rupees) ($1 = 54.4875 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)