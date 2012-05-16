*India's benchmark index as well the broader 50-share
NSE index extended falls to over 2 percent, after the
rupee fell to a life low in the session, adding to gloom from
still high headline inflation and a contraction in factory
growth.
* The benchmark index fell below the 16,000 level for
the first time since Jan 12.
* Banks and auto shares were leading the losses. The NSE bank
index was down 2.86 percent, and has fallen over 16
percent from its Feb highs, outweighing a 12 percent fall in NSE
index. BSE Auto index was down 3.56 percent.
* ICICI Bank shares were down 4.4 percent and Maruti
Suzuki India fell 3.3 percent.
