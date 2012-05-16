*India's benchmark index as well the broader 50-share NSE index extended falls to over 2 percent, after the rupee fell to a life low in the session, adding to gloom from still high headline inflation and a contraction in factory growth. * The benchmark index fell below the 16,000 level for the first time since Jan 12. * Banks and auto shares were leading the losses. The NSE bank index was down 2.86 percent, and has fallen over 16 percent from its Feb highs, outweighing a 12 percent fall in NSE index. BSE Auto index was down 3.56 percent. * ICICI Bank shares were down 4.4 percent and Maruti Suzuki India fell 3.3 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)