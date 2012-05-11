(Repeats to widen distribution) * Shares of SKS Microfinance jump 12.4 percent, a day after cabinet approved a bill to bring microlenders under the central bank's oversight. * The bill is positive for micro finance institutions as it will supersede state government laws, Angel Broking says in a note. * The microfinance sector had been in turmoil after the Andhra Pradesh state government set stringent norms on lending and interest collection within the state, Angel adds. * Since its market debut in August 2010, shares in India's only listed microlender have tumbled 92 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)