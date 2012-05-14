* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange was up 0.09 percent; MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.31 percent. *Risk sentiment remains negative with most Asian indices showing cuts; euro near a four-month low. * Traders will eye inflation data later in the day for possible rate clues. A Reuters poll of 27 economists forecast the wholesale price index, India's main inflation gauge, rose 6.70 percent in April versus a year ago. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net buyers for second day in row of Indian stocks worth 1.58 billion rupees on Friday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)