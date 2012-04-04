Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty headed for their first fall in four sessions after a services index slipped to a five-month low, raising some concerns about the economy and leading investors to book profits in banking stocks after the recent rally in the sector.

The HSBC Markit Business Activity index fell to 52.3 in March from 56.5 the previous month. Although that was above the 50 level that indicates expansion, the extent of the fall worried some investors.

The same indicator showed input prices charged to consumers inched up in March, suggesting inflation could remain high, which would dampen the prospect of an interest rate cut at the central bank meeting on April 17.

"While the service sector is still expanding and showing some degree of resilience, the lingering inflation pressures and lack of economic policy progress is dampening sentiments and growth," HSBC said in a note to clients on Wednesday.

The NSE Bank Nifty fell 1.2 percent, after gaining 5.1 percent over the previous three sessions.

The broader Niftyfell 0.7 percent, ending a three-session winning streak. The 30-share BSE index lost 0.75 percent.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)