Reuters Market Eye - UBS initiates coverage of Sesa Sterlite Ltd SESA.NS with a "buy" rating and a target price of 220 rupees, citing upcoming earnings drivers.

These include its stake purchase in cash-rich subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZNC.NS), dividends from unit Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS) and the potential removal of a mining bank in the state of Goa.

The investment bank says its operating profit would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 11 percent over the 2013-2015 fiscal years, led by strong volume growth in its power, aluminium and iron ore businesses.

Sesa Sterlite shares are up 2.1 percent at 1026 IST.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)