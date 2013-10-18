Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Reuters Market Eye - UBS initiates coverage of Sesa Sterlite Ltd SESA.NS with a "buy" rating and a target price of 220 rupees, citing upcoming earnings drivers.
These include its stake purchase in cash-rich subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZNC.NS), dividends from unit Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS) and the potential removal of a mining bank in the state of Goa.
The investment bank says its operating profit would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 11 percent over the 2013-2015 fiscal years, led by strong volume growth in its power, aluminium and iron ore businesses.
Sesa Sterlite shares are up 2.1 percent at 1026 IST.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
