The Tata Steel logo is seen at the Tata Steel rails factory in Hayange, Eastern France, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS) gains 4.4 percent after global rival ArcelorMittal's (ISPA.AS) operating profit beat street estimates.

That is raising hopes as Tata Steel gears up to report its earnings next week with traders betting on a better performance from its European subsidiary, Corus.

Other metal stocks also gain, with Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS) up 3.2 percent, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS) higher 3.8 percent and JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) up 1.8 percent.

The BSE Sensex is trading up nearly 1 percent after a choppy start.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)