Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Reuters Market Eye - UBS initiates coverage of Britannia Industries Ltd (BRIT.NS) with a "buy" rating and target of 1,050 rupee.
The investment bank says Britannia will benefit from consumers trading up to high-end biscuits, cakes and branded dairy products, rising market share in rural areas and the management's focus on branding.
"We think product upgrades and launches are key triggers for Britannia, as it is well positioned at the top end of Indian bakery and packaged dairy markets," UBS said.
Britannia shares are up 2.8 percent at 1022 IST.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.