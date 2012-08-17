(Corrects second bullet point to note consumer price index is due on Tuesday, not Monday) * Indian bond and FX markets will focus on the crucial Federal Reserve minutes of its latest meeting where the U.S. central bank is seen likely to restart purchasing bonds to stimulate the country's economy. * Domestically, all eyes are set on the consumer price index numbers, set to be released on Tuesday, which is seen as an important measure to assess the trend in inflation expectations. Traders said if CPI data comes below 10 percent it will raise hopes of a rate cut. * Global crude oil prices are hovering around a 3 month high level increasing worries that the inflationary pressures will increase further denting any chances of a growth supporting policy move from the central bank. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen trading in a 8.15-8.30 percent range for the week. * The rupee is expected to hold in a 55 to 56/dollar range, though global risk factors will be key. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244 Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)