* 10-year bond yield ends down 7 basis points at 8.70 pct

* Mood for bonds improves on talk of FII debt limits tweak

* Trading could be volatile in anticipation of new 10-year benchmark

By Gaurav Pai

MUMBAI, July 21 India's benchmark bonds rallied on Monday on news reports that the country could raise the amount foreign institutional investors can buy in government debt by tweaking some of the sub-categories, while keeping the overall limit intact.

NewsRise and Bloomberg reported the government could raise the limit to which foreign institutional investors (FIIs) can buy government debt by $5 billion to $25 billion, while reducing the portion that long-term investors can buy to $5 billion from $10 billion.

The tweaks would keep the overall FII limit for government debt investments at $30 billion, NewsRise reported.

However, trading could turn volatile for the 10-year bond as dealers widely expect India will soon announce the sale of a new 10-year benchmark.

"The sentiment for bonds has improved after the talk of a tweak in FII debt limits. If RBI announces a new benchmark, the paper should attract strong investments," said Krishnamoorthy Harihar, Head-Global Markets, FirstRand Bank in Mumbai.

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to announce the composition of Friday's 140 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) weekly bond sale later on Monday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.70, down 7 bps from the previous close.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.88 percent while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.40 percent. ($1 = 60.3000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)