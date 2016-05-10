UPDATE 1-Facebook adds Snapchat-like camera filters to Instagram
May 16 Facebook Inc's Instagram has souped up its camera with quirky face-tracking filters, adding another feature similar to that offered by social media rival Snap Inc's Snapchat.
May 10 Marketo Inc, a maker of cloud-based marketing software, is working with Morgan Stanley to explore strategic alternatives including a potential sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Shares of the company rose as much as 19.5 percent to a four-month high of $25.65 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
Marketo is speaking with both strategic companies and private equity firms to gauge their interest in buying the company, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1Tzjh3X)
The company's shares have been rising after JMP Securities said in a research note last week that the company had given presentations to SAP SE and Microsoft Corp about a potential sale.
"We do not comment on speculation or rumors," Marketo spokeswoman Stephanie Gordish said.
Morgan Stanley could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
May 16 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of off-price chains T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, on Tuesday posted its slowest comparable-store sales growth in more than 10 quarters, adding to the gloom in the retail industry.