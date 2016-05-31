May 31 Marketo Inc, a maker of cloud-based marketing software, said on Tuesday it agreed to be bought by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, in a cash deal valued at about $1.79 billion.

Vista Equity will pay $35.25 per share for Marketo, representing a 9.5 percent premium to the company's closing price on Friday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)