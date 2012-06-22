GLOBAL MARKETS-Comey testimony lifts U.S. shares; euro dips after ECB
* Sterling dips before British election outcome (Updates trading, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. crude oil futures rose more than a dollar on Friday, rebounding from a 4 percent loss on Thursday and lifted by rising U.S. equities and a weather disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that could turn into a storm.
NYMEX crude for August delivery rose to a session high of $79.36, up $1.16, or 1.48 percent. At 10:09 a.m. EDT (1409 GMT), it was up 79 cents, or 1.01 percent, at $78.99. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
* Sterling dips before British election outcome (Updates trading, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to talk to with all partners in the Middle East to de-escalate tensions amid an ongoing diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab powers, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday, but gave no other details.