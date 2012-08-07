NEW YORK Aug 7 Brent crude oil futures broke above their 200-day moving average to rise above $111 a barrel on Tuesday, with North Sea output likely to fall to a record low in September, according to Reuters calculations.

In London, Brent September crude broke above the 200-day moving average of $111.28 and shot up to a session high of $111.63, gaining $2.08, or 1.9 percent.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)