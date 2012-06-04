NEW YORK, June 4 (IFR) - Standard & Poor's on Monday announced a proposed overhaul of how it rates commercial mortgage-backed securities, after a slip-up on a $1.5bn deal last year cost it much of its market share.

The agency found itself all but locked out of the market to rate CMBS offerings following the hitch in the Goldman Sachs/Citigroup deal, which capped a series of missteps by the agency.

S&P, one of the big three ratings agencies along with Moody's and Fitch, overhauled its CMBS ratings team in the wake of the debacle and sacked the then-head of the unit.

Monday's announcement, as is customary for such changes in the industry, is essentially a request for feedback from industry insiders on the criteria it uses to rate CMBS.

The creditworthiness of such securities, bonds backed by bundles of commercial real-estate mortgages, has been in the public eye since toxic mortgage assets helped bring on the global financial crisis.

S&P said Monday that its proposed new criteria would have no impact on roughly three-quarters of outstanding CMBS it has rated, but that 10% could be upgraded and 15% downgraded.

VALUING DIVERSITY

In essence, the agency intends to revamp how it views the diversity of loan types that underlie the CMBS.

It said a less diverse pool in which most of the loans are concentrated in a single property type -- hotels, for example, or office buildings -- is more susceptible to risk and more likely to default.

Under the new S&P criteria, CMBS deals backed by less diverse pools would have to contain more of a buffer to protect the highest-rated tranches in the transaction.

This buffer, known in the industry as "credit enhancement", would be set at 20% -- meaning lower-rated tranches of the issue would have to absorb 20% of any losses before the AAA-rated piece was affected.

The announcement did not immediately seem to win over some in the industry, which has largely turned a deaf ear to S&P since last year's problems.

"At first glance, it seems the magnitude of the changes will disappoint most investors," Harris Trifon, head of CMBS research at Deutsche Bank, wrote in an e-mail to clients Monday.

The ratings changes in either direction would not be as significant as initially expected, Trifon said.

BAD FEELINGS

S&P rattled the CMBS market last July when it announced that it had discovered an error in its methodology, and withdrew its ratings of a $1.5bn Goldman/Citigroup CMBS bond offer.

In an unprecedented occurrence, the bonds were then pulled from the market -- even though they had already been marketed and sold to investors.

The episode left S&P with a black eye, and its reputation was tarnished even further when it said a month later that the problem it found was less important than it had thought.

That eroded S&P's credibility in the market and took its share of the CMBS ratings market along with it, allowing relative upstarts like Kroll to steal away part of the sector's business.

Like other types of bonds, CMBS bonds are rated by agencies chosen by the issuer of the debt -- but few wanted anything to do with S&P in the wake of the withdrawn Goldman/Citi deal.

The agency was snubbed in the next six deals that came to market and, after getting a piece of a deal in November, was shut out of at least 15 others until the middle of last month.