NEW YORK, June 4 (IFR) - Standard & Poor's on Monday
announced a proposed overhaul of how it rates commercial
mortgage-backed securities, after a slip-up on a $1.5bn deal
last year cost it much of its market share.
The agency found itself all but locked out of the market to
rate CMBS offerings following the hitch in the Goldman
Sachs/Citigroup deal, which capped a series of missteps by the
agency.
S&P, one of the big three ratings agencies along with
Moody's and Fitch, overhauled its CMBS ratings team in the wake
of the debacle and sacked the then-head of the unit.
Monday's announcement, as is customary for such changes in
the industry, is essentially a request for feedback from
industry insiders on the criteria it uses to rate CMBS.
The creditworthiness of such securities, bonds backed by
bundles of commercial real-estate mortgages, has been in the
public eye since toxic mortgage assets helped bring on the
global financial crisis.
S&P said Monday that its proposed new criteria would have no
impact on roughly three-quarters of outstanding CMBS it has
rated, but that 10% could be upgraded and 15% downgraded.
VALUING DIVERSITY
In essence, the agency intends to revamp how it views the
diversity of loan types that underlie the CMBS.
It said a less diverse pool in which most of the loans are
concentrated in a single property type -- hotels, for example,
or office buildings -- is more susceptible to risk and more
likely to default.
Under the new S&P criteria, CMBS deals backed by less
diverse pools would have to contain more of a buffer to protect
the highest-rated tranches in the transaction.
This buffer, known in the industry as "credit enhancement",
would be set at 20% -- meaning lower-rated tranches of the issue
would have to absorb 20% of any losses before the AAA-rated
piece was affected.
The announcement did not immediately seem to win over some
in the industry, which has largely turned a deaf ear to S&P
since last year's problems.
"At first glance, it seems the magnitude of the changes will
disappoint most investors," Harris Trifon, head of CMBS research
at Deutsche Bank, wrote in an e-mail to clients Monday.
The ratings changes in either direction would not be as
significant as initially expected, Trifon said.
BAD FEELINGS
S&P rattled the CMBS market last July when it announced that
it had discovered an error in its methodology, and withdrew its
ratings of a $1.5bn Goldman/Citigroup CMBS bond offer.
In an unprecedented occurrence, the bonds were then pulled
from the market -- even though they had already been marketed
and sold to investors.
The episode left S&P with a black eye, and its reputation
was tarnished even further when it said a month later that the
problem it found was less important than it had thought.
That eroded S&P's credibility in the market and took its
share of the CMBS ratings market along with it, allowing
relative upstarts like Kroll to steal away part of the sector's
business.
Like other types of bonds, CMBS bonds are rated by agencies
chosen by the issuer of the debt -- but few wanted anything to
do with S&P in the wake of the withdrawn Goldman/Citi deal.
The agency was snubbed in the next six deals that came to
market and, after getting a piece of a deal in November, was
shut out of at least 15 others until the middle of last month.