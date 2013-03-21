* Accel London says raised funds in record 8 weeks
STOCKHOLM, March 21 Venture capital firm Accel
Partners, whose investments include Spotify and Angry Birds
creator Rovio, has closed a new fund to invest in European and
Israeli technology firms after raising $475 million in just
eight weeks, it said on Thursday.
"The speed was unprecedented. It was a very successful
fundraising," said Kevin Comolli, a partner at Accel London.
He said the firm originally felt $450 million was a fair
target level given the mood in Europe, but wound up raising more
than expected and while most of the investors are U.S.-based, 30
percent are in Europe.
"There has been so much talk of a shortage, a scarcity of
capital in Europe, that it's great to see there is indeed
capital in the market," he told Reuters.
Big institutional investors have been putting less money
into private equity and venture capital funds since the
financial crisis and Accel's latest fund, its fourth in the
region, is smaller than its previous $531 million fund started
in 2008.
Accel's record in Europe includes open source database
QlikTech, which listed on the NASDAQ in 2010 and
generated a return of over $400 million for the company, and
price comparison software firm Kayak, which which went
public last July and is about to be acquired by Priceline
in a $1.8 billion deal.
Accel, founded in Silicon Valley and with more than $9
billion now under management, said the new fund would invest in
early and growth-stage firms in areas such as consumer internet
and data services.
Comolli said the firm would continue to invest in core
markets - the Nordics, Britain, France, Germany and Israel - and
boost investments in central and eastern Europe and Russia.
Accel's portfolio of investments currently also includes
Avito, Supercell, Dropbox and Wonga.
Private equity funds in Europe raised nearly $52 billion in
2012 compared with an annual average of more than $100 billion
during the 2006-2008 boom, according to Thomson Reuters data, as
the euro zone debt crisis put the brakes on fundraising.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Greg Mahlich)