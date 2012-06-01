By Charmian Kok
| SINGAPORE, June 1
presenting bargains for cash-rich Asian firms such as Hong
Kong-listed conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd and
Malaysian gaming company Genting Bhd, Macquarie
Securities said.
Currency weakness and share price declines in Europe are
drawing Asian investors seeking to acquire brands with global
reach and gain access to higher-value technologies.
"As the prospect of a Greek exit overhangs the (European)
Union, increased pressure on asset-owners is likely going to
lead to fire-sales," Macquarie analysts Emil Wolter and Aniel
Mahtani wrote in a report.
Macquarie identified 53 European companies as potential
asset sellers, the bulk of which are from Italy. Among them
include Finmeccanica and Enel.
Distressed assets in the infrastructure, industrial, and
technology, media and telecommunications sectors are most likely
to attract Asian companies, Macquarie said.
Hutchison, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, has
offered to buy struggling Irish telecoms firms Eircom for 2
billion euros ($2.47 billion).
In February, Hutchison bought Orange Austria from France's
Telecom FTE.PA and a private equity fund in a deal valued at
$1.3 billion euros including debt.
Hutchison held HK$66.5 billion ($8.57 billion) in cash and
equivalents as of the end of last year, while Genting had 13.2
billion ringgit ($4.16 billion), earnings statements show.
Based on strong cash flows and low cost of debt, Macquarie
also identified Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd, Grasim Industries
Ltd, HTC Corp and Singapore Technologies
Engineering Ltd as potential bidders of assets in
countries such as Spain, Italy, Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
Last month, China's YGM Trading Ltd bought the
United Kingdom's Aquascutum, the failed luxury clothes maker
that has dressed royalty and politicians.
The deal came barely a week after Chinese state-owned Bright
Food agreed on May 3 to buy a controlling stake in privately
held Weetabix, the 80-year-old breakfast cereal maker that
coined the slogan "Have you had your Weetabix?"
Other recent high-profile Chinese acquisitions include
machinery maker Shandong Heavy Industry Group's deal to take
over debt-laden Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti.
($1 = 0.8088 euros)
($1 = 7.7609 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 3.1717 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)