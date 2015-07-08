July 8 The weeks long tumble in the Chinese
stock market is continuing to spill over into China-focused
exchange traded funds and ADRs in the United States, boosting
demand for hedging in the U.S. options market.
Despite Beijing's best efforts, China's main stock indexes
have lost about a third of their value since
mid-June, and Chinese shares trading in the United States are
feeling the pinch.
Declines in the Chinese market over the last three weeks
prompted unprecedented measures, including a collective pledge
over the weekend by top Chinese brokerages and fund managers to
invest at least $19 billion into the stocks.
The Bank of New York Mellon index of Chinese ADRs
took a turn for the worse on Monday and has dropped 9 percent
since Thursday's close. On Wednesday the index was down about
2.8 percent at $428.29.
At the same time, trading activity in options on Chinese
stock ETFs have spiked to levels implying all time highs in
volatility over the next month.
The drop in the Chinese market has led to some 20 Chinese
ADRs falling 20 percent or more over the last month.
"Chinese ADRs will continue to be a dicey thing from day to
day and I would not be investing today, but I would pay close
attention to how domestic issues are being handled," said
Katrina Lamb, head of investment strategy and research at
Maryland-based MV Financial. The Chinese economy is still "on a
good path," she said.
Notable losers since Thursday's close, include online
retailer E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc, down 23
percent, Twitter-like messaging service provider Weibo Corp
, down 20 percent, and Jumei International Holding Ltd
, down 17 percent.
Shares of Baidu Inc have fallen about 6 percent
since Thursday's close, while security software maker Cheetah
Mobile Inc's shares are down 12 percent for the same
period.
The recent selloff in both the local market and the ADRs
followed a rally of nearly 150 percent from June 2014 to the
recent highs in Shanghai.
On Tuesday, E-commerce giant Alibaba Group fell as
much as 4 percent to an all-time low of $76.21.
HEAVY OPTIONS ACTION
Traders in the U.S. options market have responded to the
market turmoil by beefing up defensive positions in options on
China-focused ETFs.
"We have seen a lot of bearish activity in the last two
weeks," said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade in
Chicago.
Options on the iShares China Large-Cap ETF, which
tracks large-capitalization equities that trade on the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange, have been very busy with the bulk of the
activity in puts, usually used for bearish bets.
On Tuesday, the options volume on the ETF surged to 652,000
contracts, or more than four times normal, according to Trade
Alert data. Contracts volume was at 449,000, or 2.6 times normal
on Wednesday.
Trading in the options on the Deutsche X-trackers Harvest
CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has been similarly busy.
For both ETFs, the 30-day implied volatility, a gauge of the
risk of large moves in the shares, has shot up to all-time
highs.
"People are overwhelmingly buying protection or placing
bearish bets," said Mandy Xu, equity derivatives strategist at
Credit Suisse.
ASHR's skew, the difference in volatility between a
10-percent out of the money put and a 10-percent
out-of-the-money call, is at 25 points, compared with zero about
three weeks ago. That shows the sharp uptick in the demand for
protection, Xu said.
"It is extremely expensive to hedge right now but people are
doing it," Xu said.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa and Saqib Igbal Ahmed; Editing by
Andrew Hay)