BUENOS AIRES, July 18 Argentina's bond prices rose sharply on Thursday on perceived support for Argentina from the International Monetary Fund in a decade-long legal battle with holdout creditors.

The IMF said on Wednesday it plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review Argentina's case. At 1450 GMT, Argentina's dollar-dominated discount bond rose 7.35 percent to $65 in Buenos Aires over-the-counter trading.