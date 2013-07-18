China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
BUENOS AIRES, July 18 Argentina's bond prices rose sharply on Thursday on perceived support for Argentina from the International Monetary Fund in a decade-long legal battle with holdout creditors.
The IMF said on Wednesday it plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review Argentina's case. At 1450 GMT, Argentina's dollar-dominated discount bond rose 7.35 percent to $65 in Buenos Aires over-the-counter trading.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.