* Discount bond price leads gains, up 7.76 pct at $65.25

* Traders say IMF statement supports Argentina's case

BUENOS AIRES, July 18 Argentina's bond prices rose sharply on Thursday as the International Monetary Fund surprised investors by supporting the South American country in its decade-long legal battle with holdout creditors.

In an unprecedented move, the IMF said on Wednesday it plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review Argentina's case in the spat because of the implications it could have on sovereign debt restructurings.

"It is an irony Argentina is getting support from the IMF, they are unlikely bedfellows," said Stuart Culverhouse, head of research at Exotix, a frontier market brokerage.

"People are thinking this increases the chances that the case goes to the Supreme Court and if the SC does take the case, then it's all up for grabs."

Argentina's dollar-dominated discount bond led gains, rising 7.76 percent to $65.25 in local over-the-counter trading. The 2038 Par bonds, also denominated in dollars, rose 5.34 percent while the Global 2017 bond rose 1.94 percent.

All three bonds were given to creditors in exchange for their defaulted paper in debt swaps carried out in 2005 and 2010. Traders in Argentina said the market was taking the IMF's move as a backing for Argentina.

Data from Markit showed a fall in debt insurance costs as well, with five-year credit default swaps (CDS) falling more than 700 bps from their Wednesday close to 2079 bps. One-year CDS had not traded on Thursday but fell almost 500 bps between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Argentina has restructured about 93 percent of the roughly $100 billion it defaulted on a decade ago. Holdout creditors who rejected the swaps continue to press in courts worldwide for full repayment on the bonds.

The country is seeking to void an October 2012 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that found it had violated a clause in its sovereign bond documents, known as pari passu, and requiring it to treat all creditors equally.

A person familiar with the IMF's position who was not authorized to speak about the matter said on Wednesday the filing was not on behalf of or in favor of Argentina. The IMF had previously said a ruling against Argentina could undermine the global sovereign debt-restructuring process.